Police rule out suspicious circumstances after death of man in Hartlepool
Police have confirmed that a man’s death “is not being treated as suspicious”.
Officers were called to The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, at around 2.10pm on Tuesday of this week after receiving a call about a man’s sudden death.
They initially described the fatality as “unexplained” and were waiting for the results of a post mortem report.
The Green’s junction with North Road was taped off as investigations continued on Wednesday.
Cleveland Police have now confirmed in a second statement: “Police received a call regarding the sudden death of a man believed to be aged in his 60s at a property on The Green, Seaton Carew, around 2.10pm on Tuesday, July 27.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
“The man’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.”
An inquest into the man’s death is expected to open shortly at Middlesbrough’s Teesside Coroners’ Court.