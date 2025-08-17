Police search for scooter rider after passenger is injured in Hartlepool crash

Police are appealing for witnesses and any camera footage following a collision in Hartlepool involving a scooter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A passenger suffered a leg injury while the rider is believed to have left the scene before officers arrived.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The collision happened on Brus Corner in Hartlepool at around 12.30pm on Saturday, 16th August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s believed the scooter was navigating the roundabout at the junction of West View Road and Winterbottom Avenue when the collision occurred.

One person was injured after a scooter crash at Brus Corner, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, August 16.

“The pillion passenger suffered a fractured femur. The rider of the scooter reportedly left the scene before police arrival and inquiries currently are ongoing.

“Officers are keen to speak to the rider and are urging them or anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 155416.”