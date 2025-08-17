Police search for scooter rider after passenger is injured in Hartlepool crash
A passenger suffered a leg injury while the rider is believed to have left the scene before officers arrived.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The collision happened on Brus Corner in Hartlepool at around 12.30pm on Saturday, 16th August.
“It’s believed the scooter was navigating the roundabout at the junction of West View Road and Winterbottom Avenue when the collision occurred.
“The pillion passenger suffered a fractured femur. The rider of the scooter reportedly left the scene before police arrival and inquiries currently are ongoing.
“Officers are keen to speak to the rider and are urging them or anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 155416.”