Police search for scooter rider after passenger is injured in Hartlepool crash

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 17th Aug 2025, 16:26 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses and any camera footage following a collision in Hartlepool involving a scooter.

A passenger suffered a leg injury while the rider is believed to have left the scene before officers arrived.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The collision happened on Brus Corner in Hartlepool at around 12.30pm on Saturday, 16th August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s believed the scooter was navigating the roundabout at the junction of West View Road and Winterbottom Avenue when the collision occurred.

One person was injured after a scooter crash at Brus Corner, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, August 16.placeholder image
One person was injured after a scooter crash at Brus Corner, in Hartlepool, on Saturday, August 16.

“The pillion passenger suffered a fractured femur. The rider of the scooter reportedly left the scene before police arrival and inquiries currently are ongoing.

“Officers are keen to speak to the rider and are urging them or anyone with information to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 155416.”

Related topics:PoliceHartlepoolCleveland Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice