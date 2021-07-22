Police warning after fraud victim is persuaded to send thousands of pounds through post

Officers were eventually alerted and worked with the Post Office to ensure the money was traced.

A Cleveland Police statement on Thursday read: “Police received a report of courier fraud on Tuesday, July 20.

"It was reported that a victim aged in their 60s was contacted by a fraudster claiming to be from the fraud department at Barclays Bank.

Cleveland Police have reminded people about the potential for courier fraud.

“The fraudster asked the victim to send thousands of pounds to an address in Essex through the post.

“Thankfully, officers managed to contact the Post Office and together they stopped the money from being sent.

“We would again appeal for everyone to speak to older or more vulnerable friends and relations about courier fraud and to stress our simple messages.”

The force stress that police or banks would never ask anyone to withdraw cash to give a courier to pick up or ask anyone to send cash in the post.

They add: “If you receive an unexpected call where someone asks for your bank details or for you to remove cash, put the phone down and tell a trusted family member or friend.

“Cleveland Police continues to work with Forces and financial institutions nationally, as well as the National Crime Agency and NERSOU (the North East Regional Special Operations Unit) to counter this activity.”

Potential courier fraud victims are urged to contact Cleveland Police by telephoning 101.

