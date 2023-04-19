News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
15 minutes ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
1 hour ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
1 hour ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
2 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform

Policewoman injured after collision with police car during Hartlepool 999 incident

A policewoman was injured after a police vehicle collided with her while officers were responding to an emergency.

By Pamela Bilalova
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:38 BST

She is receiving treatment in hospital following the incident on Tuesday, April 18, which is believed to have taken place near the Greenside pub, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “One of Cleveland Police’s officers was injured yesterday when a police vehicle collided with her in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The incident happened at around 5.20pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, 18th April, as officers responded to an emergency incident in the area.

A policewoman was taken to hospital following the incident.A policewoman was taken to hospital following the incident.
A policewoman was taken to hospital following the incident.
Most Popular

“Thankfully the officer, who was on duty at the time, was not seriously injured and is being treated in hospital for minor injuries.

“The circumstances of the incident will now be investigated by Cleveland Police’s Specialist Operations Unit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched one ambulance crew and one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and have transported one patient to hospital for further treatment."

Related topics:Cleveland PoliceHartlepoolNorth East Ambulance Service