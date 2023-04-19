Policewoman injured after collision with police car during Hartlepool 999 incident
A policewoman was injured after a police vehicle collided with her while officers were responding to an emergency.
She is receiving treatment in hospital following the incident on Tuesday, April 18, which is believed to have taken place near the Greenside pub, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “One of Cleveland Police’s officers was injured yesterday when a police vehicle collided with her in Stockton Road, Hartlepool.
“The incident happened at around 5.20pm yesterday evening, Tuesday, 18th April, as officers responded to an emergency incident in the area.
“Thankfully the officer, who was on duty at the time, was not seriously injured and is being treated in hospital for minor injuries.
“The circumstances of the incident will now be investigated by Cleveland Police’s Specialist Operations Unit.”
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We dispatched one ambulance crew and one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and have transported one patient to hospital for further treatment."