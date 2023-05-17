News you can trust since 1877
Popular BBC Tees presenter Neil Green explains reasons for leaving during final show on air

Well-known BBC Tees radio presenter Neil Green announced he is leaving the corporation amid planned changes to local services.

By Mark Payne
Published 17th May 2023, 17:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:10 BST

Neil, who has helmed the breakfast show on the station for a number of years, presented his last show on Wednesday when he told listeners of his decision to step away.

It comes amid planned changes by the BBC to local radio stations which the National Union of Journalists say would see programmes shared with neighbouring stations after 2pm on weekdays and at weekends.

Speaking on air Neil, who joined the BBC in 2002, said: “After presenting for BBC Radio Tees and previously BBC Radio Cleveland, this morning is my last show.

Neil Green during Hartlepool's Christmas lights switch on in 2016.Neil Green during Hartlepool's Christmas lights switch on in 2016.
"The BBC last year said they were making changes to Local Radio and because I could, I decided for that reason it was time for me to go.

“I care passionately about public service broadcasting and I wish all of my dedicated and hard working colleagues the very best.

“I’m lucky enough to have worked with some incredible people over the years and I just wanted to take the time to thank them and most importantly you for everything you have done to support me.”

Listeners, journalists and local organisations took to social media to wish him well.

LilyAnne’s Wellbeing, in Hartlepool, said on Twitter: “Because of you, you've helped save lives because of the power of radio.”

The Annexe community centre, in Dyke House, said: “Thank you Neil for always showcasing the best of the area and the incredible work done by volunteers, charities, and social groups. You will be missed."

