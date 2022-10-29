Get Out Escape Rooms, in Church Street, will launch the new room in November featuring secret panels, moving walls and high-quality props where players have just 60 minutes to solve the mystery and escape.

In The Break In, teams of two to six players will find themselves trapped in a mansion with a vault protecting a priceless diamond.

Players will be given a series of puzzles and challenges to escape the room, with successful escapees earning a place on the leader board.

Alex Mathews and fiance Rachel Wates outside Get Out Escape Rooms, in Church Street, Hartlepool.

Speaking about the company’s successes over last three months, business owner Alex Matthews said: "It’s been picking up really nicely. We’ve been hitting targets we’ve been wanting to hit.”

He added: “We are really grateful to be honest. We were unsure how people would find it.”

Hartlepool’s first escape room has seen people visiting from across the region, with one couple from Doncaster escaping with just seconds to spare.

Get Out sells out on weekends and has seen an increase in the number of people wanting to book Christmas parties.

Alex Mathews at the control desk in Get Out Escape Rooms, in Church Street, Hartlepool.

Alex said: “If things keep going the way they are, we will start working on a third room.”

Alex and his partner Rachel Wates have already hired a games master to assist with the running of the business and are looking to expand their team further in the new year.

Speaking about the opening of their new escape room, Alex said: “It’ll be an exciting day. I’m looking forward to it opening.”

