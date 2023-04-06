Popular Hartlepool music venue The Studio celebrates 25th anniversary
A popular Hartlepool music venue has appointed a new board of trustees to commemorate 25 years as a charity.
Leading the board as chairman is Brian Barnes, who has volunteered at The Studio, in Tower Street, for the last eight years, as well as James Hewitson, Tony Armstrong and Karen Martin.
The new board of trustees are expected to build on the charity’s successes by continuing to provide a platform for local musicians and artists to showcase their talent.
Brian said: “I’m thrilled to be joined by a team of professionals who share a passion for music and the arts, and are committed to supporting local talent."
He added: “The Studio has been an integral part of the Hartlepool community for 25 years and we’d like to thank past trustees for their support over the years.”
The Studio, which first opened in May 1998 and became volunteer-led in 2014, is also looking for volunteers to join their team.
New members will be given training and support to help them gain valuable skills that can be used to help them secure paid employment in the future.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of The Studio and we are grateful for their invaluable contribution to our events and community.”
The Studio is also hosting a 12-hour charity fundraiser on Saturday, June 28, from 2pm until 2am to mark their 25th anniversary and to raise money and awareness for St Aidan’s Kitchen.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering at The Studio is encouraged to get in touch by emailing their details to [email protected]