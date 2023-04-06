Leading the board as chairman is Brian Barnes, who has volunteered at The Studio, in Tower Street, for the last eight years, as well as James Hewitson, Tony Armstrong and Karen Martin.

The new board of trustees are expected to build on the charity’s successes by continuing to provide a platform for local musicians and artists to showcase their talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian said: “I’m thrilled to be joined by a team of professionals who share a passion for music and the arts, and are committed to supporting local talent."

Board of trustees from left: James Hewitson, Tony Armstrong, Brian Barnes and Karen Martin.

He added: “The Studio has been an integral part of the Hartlepool community for 25 years and we’d like to thank past trustees for their support over the years.”

The Studio, which first opened in May 1998 and became volunteer-led in 2014, is also looking for volunteers to join their team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New members will be given training and support to help them gain valuable skills that can be used to help them secure paid employment in the future.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of The Studio and we are grateful for their invaluable contribution to our events and community.”

The Studio owners, Brian Barnes and Karen Martin.

The Studio is also hosting a 12-hour charity fundraiser on Saturday, June 28, from 2pm until 2am to mark their 25th anniversary and to raise money and awareness for St Aidan’s Kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad