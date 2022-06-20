Popular Hartlepool Rugby Club Hootenanny beer festival on course to be another big success

Planning for this summer’s Hootenanny and Beer Fest at Hartlepool Rugby Club is well underway and has a history of selling out.

A host of top local bands and artists will play at the event while party-goers enjoy a wide selection of beers, lagers, and ciders.

There will also be a variety of street food vendors and a gin bar.

Friends enjoying the Hootenanny at Hartlepool Rugby Club in aid of Alice House Hospice. Picture: Graham McCarroll.

It takes place on Sunday, August 28, at Mayfield Park, in Easington Road, and raises money for Alice House Hospice, who are charity partners of Hartlepool Rugby Club.

Julie Hildreth, Alice House’s fundraising senior manager, said: “We have seen this event grow from taking place in the club house to now being inside a huge marquee on the pitch.

"We are so grateful to the club and all the people that keep coming back every year to enjoy the day.

"Hopefully the sun will be shining and I’m sure we’ll have another fantastic sell-out."

The event has grown in size with its popularity over the years.

Throughout the day, there will be live music including performances by headliners Guess, Pek & Wanley and Dig The Old Breed, plus more acts to be confirmed.

Also appearing will be event regular Fake Charles, funk and soul DJ.

The Hootenanny is being sponsored by Hartlepool’s Camerons Brewery which is also helping to source the beers that will be on offer.

Other town businesses are also supporting the event including chemical processing company Exwold Technology, which is sponsoring the cups on the day, and Seymour Civil Engineering in sourcing a generator to power the event.

Julie added: “Without events like this and the companies and individuals that get involved, we would not be able to provide our services.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to everyone at the Rugby Club for their ongoing support, especially Liam Lester, for all of his hard work on this event.”

There are still other sponsorship opportunities and interested parties can email: [email protected]

Tickets are only available via the hospice website and can be booked online at https://www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/hoot22