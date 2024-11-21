Popular road train Puffing Billy returns to Hartlepool and East Durham this Christmas
Puffing Billy is coming to Hartlepool on Monday, December 16 as it tours the region once again.
The festive road train was set up by South Hetton businessman Ian Morrell in tribute to the one he remembered visiting at Butlin’s, in Filey, as a youngster.
Ian, 65, wanted to buy the road train but was unable to, instead deciding to make his own.
Created in 2012, Puffing Billy has been popular among the communities it tours across the North East for years.
Ian’s daughter, Jolene Brumby, said: “He wanted to line the streets, and he did.”
Puffing Billy is coming to Trimdon Colliery, Trimdon Village and Trimdon Grange on Sunday, December 8.
It is then travelling to Horden and Peterlee on Monday, December 9, and Hartlepool, Blackhall Colliery and Blackhall Rocks, Heselden, Wingate and Shotton Colliery on Monday, December 16.
For exact locations, see https://www.facebook.com/puffingbilly1959.
