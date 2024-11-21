Popular road train Puffing Billy returns to Hartlepool and East Durham this Christmas

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Nov 2024, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The North East’s popular Christmas road train is returning to the region after more than a decade on the roads.

Puffing Billy is coming to Hartlepool on Monday, December 16 as it tours the region once again.

The festive road train was set up by South Hetton businessman Ian Morrell in tribute to the one he remembered visiting at Butlin’s, in Filey, as a youngster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian, 65, wanted to buy the road train but was unable to, instead deciding to make his own.

Puffing Bill will be touring Hartlepool, Blackhall Colliery and Blackhall Rocks, Heselden, Wingate and Shotton Colliery on Monday, December 16.Puffing Bill will be touring Hartlepool, Blackhall Colliery and Blackhall Rocks, Heselden, Wingate and Shotton Colliery on Monday, December 16.
Puffing Bill will be touring Hartlepool, Blackhall Colliery and Blackhall Rocks, Heselden, Wingate and Shotton Colliery on Monday, December 16.

Created in 2012, Puffing Billy has been popular among the communities it tours across the North East for years.

Ian’s daughter, Jolene Brumby, said: “He wanted to line the streets, and he did.”

Puffing Billy is coming to Trimdon Colliery, Trimdon Village and Trimdon Grange on Sunday, December 8.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is then travelling to Horden and Peterlee on Monday, December 9, and Hartlepool, Blackhall Colliery and Blackhall Rocks, Heselden, Wingate and Shotton Colliery on Monday, December 16.

For exact locations, see https://www.facebook.com/puffingbilly1959.

Related topics:HartlepoolEast DurhamFiley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice