Population of Hartlepool grows by over 1,000 in space of a year according to Office for National Statistics

The population of Hartlepool grew by more than a thousand in the space of a year according to latest estimates.
By Mark Payne
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:29 BST

The figure for the town grew by an estimated 1.1% from mid-2021 to mid-2022 to 93,640 people.

It previously stood at 92,612. The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics for local authorities in England and Wales.

Population levels are estimated to have jumped by at least 2% in some of the most built-up areas of the country in the year to June 2022, as people returned to towns and cities following the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest population data for Hartlepool has been published by the Office for National Statistics.
London boroughs saw the biggest increases, though many places that typically attract a large number of students such as Manchester, Salford and Newcastle were close behind.

Hartlepool ranked somewhere in the middle of the table for its estimated population change.

Tower Hamlets in London saw the biggest increase at 4.78% or another 14,924 people.

South Staffordshire experienced the sharpest decline at -0.89%.