Praise for 'outstanding' Hartlepool emergency care consultant as he retires

A senior doctor who led a Teesside health trust’s emergency department through the start of its “long period of excellence” is retiring.

Andy Simpson, an emergency care consultant at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, has worked at the organisation for 25 years but is now hanging up his stethoscope and retiring.

He first started working for the trust at what used to be known as the Hartlepool General Hospital in 1999 and for several years served as clinical director for emergency care, leading the department through the start of a long period of success as one of the best performing accident and emergency services in the country.

The trust has consistently featured among the top health trusts for the speed it treats patients against the government’s four-hour waiting time target.

David Emerton, the trust’s former medical director, said: “Andy led the department at the start of what has been a long period of excellence.

“He spoke up for the department, he had a real commitment to education and always helped progress innovations that would improve care.

“As someone who was a medical director and a colleague, I want to thank him for everything he did.”

Andy started his career at the Royal Free Medical School, in London, before returning to the North East for a number of basic surgical training posts.

He then moved to Sheffield to start emergency medicine training before moving back to Hartlepool five years later.

Dougal Southward, emergency care consultant, said: “Andy has been my colleague for 13 years. He has been a great sounding board for me, to speak to and get advice from.

“It has been a relationship that has benefited us both, but I couldn’t have asked for anyone better to work alongside.

“Andy is an outstanding emergency care consultant, someone who always put patients first and who has always garnered full respect from staff in the team.”

Thanking the team, Andy said: “I will always remember my first senior meeting and staff saying that ‘Andy really does call a spade a spade’.

“I want to thank all of my fantastic colleagues for appreciating my sense of humour and for their support and dedication to the department and to their patients over the years.”