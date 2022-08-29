Premier League Crystal Palace fans play Hartlepool United supporters in match for Gemma Lee's cancer treatment
Football fans from London travelled more than 250 miles to help stage a charity match in aid of the wife of Hartlepool United’s former manager.
Several caring Crystal Palace supporters made the long journey to play a side of Pools fans at FC Hartlepool’s Grayfields ground on Sunday (August 28) afternoon.
It was all with the aim of raising money for Gemma Lee, the wife of previous Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer.
A bond between the two sets of fans formed when Hartlepool played Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup in February.
The Premier League club gave £1,000 and kickstarted a wave of donations to Gemma’s JustGiving page, which is trying to raise £60,000 a year for a trial drug which is having a positive impact.
Following the cup game, a number of Palace fans kept in touch with Poolies. Crystal Palace fan Barry Flint suggested the idea of the charity match to Hartlepool supporter Kevin Moore.
Barry said: “Our chairman Steve Parish made all the fans aware about the Gemma Lee Fund. In 48 hours Crystal Palace fans donated something like £61,000.
"I was so impressed with the Hartlepool fans when we played them in February. They were probably the best to come to Palace in 20 years.
“I went on a few Hartlepool sites afterwards and started talking about the fund again and I suggested we get a football match to raise some more money.
"We are just trying to raise as much money as we possibly can for Gemma. If everyone donates £1 it will make a real difference.”
Graeme Lee took to Twitter to show his appreciation for Sunday’s match saying: “Thanks to everyone involved, amazing people.
“Getting drawn against Crystal Palace in the FA cup [was] amazing. The love and support shown to my wife meant more than you’ll ever know.
"And now with help from some amazing Hartlepool United fans have arranged this game”
Kevin Moore, who played for the Hartlepool fans and was one of the organisers, said: “It took a little bit of effort but we managed to get the two teams together and put the game on.”
Businesses provided raffle prizes and BBC Tees DJ Paul ‘Goffy’ Gough helped to advertise the event on the air.