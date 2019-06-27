Prestigious national yachting championship sets sail from Hartlepool
Nationwide yachting crews have descended on Hartlepool for a prestigious national championship.
The 707 National Championship began on Thursday and continues until Sunday with crews racing against each other on short courses between Hartlepool Marina and Seaton Carew.
The public is invited to watch the vessels from the marina lock gates with clear views also expected from Seaton Carew sea front.
Hartlepool even has its own 707 yacht taking part, the Sharky, which is helmed by Andy Hughes with support from Micky Early, Phil Hope, Anthony Cooper and Peter Fenwick.
A spokesman for the marina said: “Hartlepool has been chosen as the location for the 2019 nationals due to the success of the northerns which have been held at Hartlepool for the last three years.”
Racing begins from 10am with yachts expected back around 4pm.
The marina also hosts its own yacht races every Wednesday throughout the summer and at weekends.
Further details are available from thyc.org.uk.