Brenda McLeish, chief executive officer of Learning Curve Group, one of the largest training providers in the country, was presented with her OBE by the Prince of Wales in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

She also received the Businesswoman of the Year Award at the 2022 EducationInvestor Awards held in London on the same evening.

Brenda, who lives in Hartlepool, was presented with her OBE for services to further education after being named in this year’s New Year Honours list.

Brenda McLeish chats to Prince William as she is presented with her OBE at Windsor Castle.

It was in recognition of her over 20 years of experience in education and help to transform people’s lives across the UK and from all walks of life through learning.

Brenda said: “It is such an honour to have been presented with my OBE by HRH the Prince of Wales and be named Businesswoman of the Year at the EducationInvestor Awards last week.

"I am truly humbled to have been recognised and awarded for my contribution to further education and for the success of our ever-growing business. I cannot thank the fantastic team at Learning Curve Group enough.”

Brenda shows off her honour.

Learning Curve Group, based in Spennymoor, County Durham, is one of the largest training providers in the country, delivering to over 200,000 learners every year.

Since joining it in 2008, Brenda has seen the business grow from 40 staff to over 800. She also fundraises for many charities.

Brenda is also passionate about supporting young people to fulfil their potential through making high quality training accessible to all.

She added: “The dedication and hard work of our Purple People made this happen. I look forward to continuing to provide people across the country with the opportunities to gain new skills and fulfil their potential and lead this incredible business to further success so we can transform even more lives through learning.”

Brenda was named Businesswoman of the Year Award at the 2022 EducationInvestor awards against seven other shortlisted business leaders.

