News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Proud moment for Hartlepool aerial arts studio after inspirational national win

A student at a Hartlepool studio for aerial arts has brought a national title home less than a year since prestigious international win.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:38 BST
Lillie's win has left instructor Gemma incredibly proud.Lillie's win has left instructor Gemma incredibly proud.
Lillie's win has left instructor Gemma incredibly proud.

Lillie Christian has become UK champion in the amateur silks category at the UK Aerial Performance Championship, leaving instructor Gemma Brazell-Dunn “incredibly proud”.

Lillie’s performance impressed judges at the final in Trusthorpe, in Lincolnshire, at the end of August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her national accolade comes just over three years since she first took up aerial silks.

Lillie has been training aerial arts for just over three years.Lillie has been training aerial arts for just over three years.
Lillie has been training aerial arts for just over three years.
Most Popular

Gemma, who owns Off the Floor Aerial Arts studio in Hartlepool, where Lillie trains, has said the achievement has given other students at the studio “something to look up to”.

Two other girls who go to the studio, in Usworth Road, also performed well in the national finals, coming in fourth and sixth.

Speaking of Lillie’s national title, Gemma said: “It’s massively important, more so because it gives the other kids something to look up to.

"It was very overwhelming. I was incredibly proud.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She’s worked incredibly hard over the past year to get where she’s at.”

Lillie had previously earned the top spot in Intermediate Silks at the IPAAT International Pole and Aerial Tournament – one of the longest-running championships in the aerial community.

Following her win last year when she was 18, she told the Mail: "I just want to do anything performance-wise. It could be the West End, it could be cruise ships. I just love to perform.”

The Billingham teenager is also set to return to the UK Championship next year to defend her title.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking of Lillie, Gemma added: "She is fun, always happy. She’s such a driven young lady. She wants to be on the West End.

"Over the past year I’ve seen her blossom from a shy, young lady, to this amazingly driven young woman.

"When she puts her mind to something, she achieves it, because she puts her all into it.

"She’s incredibly supportive of other people.”

Aerial silks sees artists perform a range of acrobatics while hanging from a fabric and helps build strength and flexibility. They have been incorporated into the circus arts and are also practised as a form of aerial fitness.

Related topics:HartlepoolWest EndLincolnshire