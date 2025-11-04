Hartlepool councillors, staff and MP Jonathan Brash (right) celebrate the launch of the £1m neighbourhood clean up campaign at Brierton Leisure Centre.

An £1m campaign to clean up Hartlepool and help restore pride has started this week.

The investment has been described as the biggest in a decade for neighbourboods across town that aims to make a “huge” difference to residents.

£750,000 has been provided by the government’s Pride in Place Impact Fund and £300,000 by Hartlepool Borough Council.

It will involve council workers and a host of partner organisations and volunteers set about tacking issues that matter to residents including more street cleaning, extra CCTV, removing graffiti, road sweeping and repairs.

The campaign began with a Week of Action in Manor House ward on Monday and is set to be repeated across the town.

Council leader Cllr Pamela Hargreaves said the money will be spent on “all the little things that really wind us all up”.

She said: “This the launch of a million pound’s worth of spend into cleaning up our streets, our communities, our estates and play parks.

"The places we all spend our time in and walk through in order to get to some of the big attractions and buildings that we’re also spending money on.

"A number of weeks of action will be happening right across the town.”

Cllr Hargreaves said cleaning up the town was one of her top three priorities when she was announced as the new leader last month.

The campaign is being supported by Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade, housing associations and voluntary and community sector.

Angela Corner, from Thirteen, said: “Our teams will be doing their bit to help with community clean-ups, talking to residents about any environmental or anti-social behaviour issues that need our attention, and offering advice on employment, training and how people can get involved in projects in their community.”

Cllr Hargreaves also repeated a call to residents to play their part too. She added: "I’m hoping this investment that’s the biggest investment we have seen in cleaning up our town for a generation, has a huge impact and make people feel good again about where we all live.”

An additional £750,000 has been allocated for further works from April 2026 onwards, bringing the total investment in neighbourhoods to £1.8m over the next 18 months.

The council said it worked closely with MP Jonathan Brash to lobby the Government for additional funding.