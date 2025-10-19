Conservation works at the UK’s only First World War battlefield site are almost complete after it received a donation of almost £500,000.

Repairs are coming to a close at the Heugh Battery Museum, in Moor Terrace, Hartlepool, after the generous donation of £497,534 from Arts Council England earlier this year.

The battery, which defended the town during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools in December 1914, has been using the money to carry out essential repairs to buildings and tackle flooding that threatens to restrict visitor access.

The remaining works to be completed include a major re-profiling of the grassed area at the southern end of the site next to the battery command post.

Diane Stephens, the museum’s manager, said: "The hill up to the battery command post will bury the building more so it will look more like the original building camouflaged by the grass.

"The rest of the area will be levelled a bit to create a ramped access to that area – something we have not been able to offer before as there are steps there at present.

"The pathway will give people with prams or mobility issues full access to the beautiful views you get from the front of the battery, and help visitors appreciate why the fortifications were built on this spot.”

The battery command post is also being refurbished inside and is expected to re-open in the next couple of weeks.

Diane said: “We have been hit really hard by the closure in terms of visitor numbers and, consequently, income from entrance fees and shop sales.

"We hope that visitors will start coming back in greater numbers in the spring or even now as we slowly re-open more of the museum and enjoy this glorious autumn sunshine.”

The museum was put on the Heritage at Risk Register by Historic England due to a number of problems it had with water getting into concrete structures which caused them to crack and break.

The museum also experienced flooding in some areas of its underground buildings.

The Heugh Battery Museum is one of nearly 70 museums and libraries across England to benefit from the Government’s £33 million Cultural Investment Fund.

The works are expected to finish in November.