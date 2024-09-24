Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public have been told to stay away from a dead whale that was found on a beach in Hartlepool at the weekend.

The whale was spotted at the Headland on Sunday, September 22, and experts believe it to be a Minke, which is the smallest of all baleen whales – also known as whalebone whales – which reach up to nine metres or 27ft long.

Danny Groves, of the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC), said: “Sadly, these whales face many threats each and every day – from hunting, collision with vessels, man made loud underwater noise, pollution, entanglement in nets – any of which may have contributed to this whale’s death.

"He or she may also have been ill.

“This is always a sad sight and affects us all.

"We need more whales in our shared ocean as these climate giants are our allies in the fight against climate breakdown.”

He added: “It looks like it has been dead for a while and that would make it harder to determine the cause of death.”

Minke whales are often spotted in northern UK waters and have fur-like strands around the mouth that are used to filter water out while keeping small prey in. This is because they do not have teeth.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Dead or stranded whales should be reported to the UK Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme (CSIP) by calling their hotline on 0800 652 0333.

"We recommend that the animal is not touched.”

It is not known when the body will be removed.

Hartlepool Borough Council has been contacted by the Hartlepool Mail for comment.