Puffin found on a country lane in County Durham is rescued and released by the RSPCA

Animal rescue officer Shane Lynn went out to the Sherburn area of County Durham on Monday morning (April 26) after the RSPCA received a report of a little bird alone running around under a bush on a quiet country lane.

A member of the public had caught the bird, which turned out to be a puffin, on Sunday, April 25 and put him in a box to be kept safe.

Puffins tend to to spend the winter at sea before coming to the UK’s shores in spring and summer to breed, however they rarely come inland.

He said: “We were contacted by a member of the public on Sunday evening after he’d found a tiny puffin wandering along a country lane, miles from the coast.

“He kindly caught the little bird, popped him in a box to keep him safe and took him home.

“It seems as though the puffin got lost and ended up landing inland, around three miles from the coast, and couldn’t then get airborne again.”

Shane also revealed a vet check up showed that the puffin was uninjured so it was taken to the Headland in Hartlepool to be released.

He added: “I was so excited when the call came in as I’ve never been out to a puffin before. But I was also worried about the little chap as I knew he shouldn’t be that far inland.

“Thankfully, he wasn’t injured and we believe he simply got confused and ended up landing in the wrong spot. I took him to a vet for a check-up and contacted one of our wildlife centres for advice before feeding him and taking him to Headland at Hartlepool to release.

The puffin was uninjured and therefore released at the Headland in Hartlepool.

“He hopped down onto the sand and then flew off across the sea and into the distance. It was breathtaking to watch; there really is no better feeling than returning a wild animal back into the wild where they belong.”

