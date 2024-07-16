Pupils from Hartlepool's Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View schools enjoy Ad Astra Trust sports day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Children from Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View from primary schools met up with fellow Ad Astra Academy Trust pupils at Middlesbrough Sports Village where they competed in a range of events including running, long jump, hurdles and distance throwing.
Pete Wiley and Helen Durnion, school improvement leads with Ad Astra, helped co-ordinate the event.
Mr Wiley said: “We organise regular collaborative events for our schools and the sports event was a huge success.
“All of the pupils showed their determination to succeed. They gave their all and competed in a very respectful manner.
“Performing at such a notable regional sporting venue like Middlesbrough Sports Village can only help inspire our pupils to achieve high in their chosen sports.”
Around 150 youngsters aged between 7 and 11 took part in the event and they all received a medal.