Pupils from Hartlepool's Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View schools enjoy Ad Astra Trust sports day

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 16th Jul 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 13:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Youngsters from four Hartlepool primary schools came together with pupils from other schools within their academy trust to demonstrate their sporting talents.

Children from Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View from primary schools met up with fellow Ad Astra Academy Trust pupils at Middlesbrough Sports Village where they competed in a range of events including running, long jump, hurdles and distance throwing.

Pete Wiley and Helen Durnion, school improvement leads with Ad Astra, helped co-ordinate the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Wiley said: “We organise regular collaborative events for our schools and the sports event was a huge success.

Clockwise from top left, pupils from Barnard Grove, West Park, Brougham and West View schools enjoy their recent sports day.Clockwise from top left, pupils from Barnard Grove, West Park, Brougham and West View schools enjoy their recent sports day.
Clockwise from top left, pupils from Barnard Grove, West Park, Brougham and West View schools enjoy their recent sports day.

“All of the pupils showed their determination to succeed. They gave their all and competed in a very respectful manner.

“Performing at such a notable regional sporting venue like Middlesbrough Sports Village can only help inspire our pupils to achieve high in their chosen sports.”

Around 150 youngsters aged between 7 and 11 took part in the event and they all received a medal.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here

Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice