Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Youngsters from four Hartlepool primary schools came together with pupils from other schools within their academy trust to demonstrate their sporting talents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View from primary schools met up with fellow Ad Astra Academy Trust pupils at Middlesbrough Sports Village where they competed in a range of events including running, long jump, hurdles and distance throwing.

Pete Wiley and Helen Durnion, school improvement leads with Ad Astra, helped co-ordinate the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wiley said: “We organise regular collaborative events for our schools and the sports event was a huge success.

Clockwise from top left, pupils from Barnard Grove, West Park, Brougham and West View schools enjoy their recent sports day.

“All of the pupils showed their determination to succeed. They gave their all and competed in a very respectful manner.

“Performing at such a notable regional sporting venue like Middlesbrough Sports Village can only help inspire our pupils to achieve high in their chosen sports.”

Around 150 youngsters aged between 7 and 11 took part in the event and they all received a medal.

Got a story for the Mail? Submit your words, pictures and videos here