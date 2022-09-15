Puppy’s quest for forever home after Hartlepool woman rescues her in Morocco

Mongrel dog Daisy was the only one from her siblings to survive Parvo virus back in 2020 and made it to the UK all the way from Morocco in June of this year.

Hartlepool woman Sarah Gate, 34, drove down to Paris and then flew to the North African country to bring Daisy over to England after forming a special bond with the puppy.

Back in 2020, Daisy and her four sisters were dumped outside the dog sanctuary Sarah was volunteering for in Essaouira, in Western Morocco.

Daisy has been receiving training in Norwich.

They were just four-weeks-old and fell ill with Parvo virus at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trips to the vet were made more difficult because of strict lockdown rules in the country and, despite Sarah desperately trying to save the puppies, Daisy was the only survivor.

"The nearest vet was three and a half hours away,” said Sarah.

"We were being stopped by the police and I have these memories of holding dying puppies out of the window and begging police officers to let us pass these barriers, trying to get them to help me.”

Sarah in Morocco with Eva, Daisy, in the middle, and Annie at the back. Eva and Annie died in 2020.

Sarah had to leave Morocco in November 2020 after her visa expired and left Daisy with a friend.

Nearly two years later, the pair were reunited, with the pooch recognising Sarah.

Daisy – who Sarah has described as shy and gentle – has spent the past couple of months receiving dog training in Norwich and is now ready for her forever home.

Sarah has described Daisy as a gentle and shy dog.

Unfortunately, Sarah can’t adopt her as she has three dogs herself – two of whom are also Moroccan street dogs.

"I would love her to be adopted in Hartlepool because I would love to be able to see her,” the digital marketeer said.

"I have brought so many dogs back here to get them adopted.

"But with Daisy it feels like she is my dog because of everything that we went through together."

Daisy was the only one of her siblings who managed to survive Parvo virus.

Sarah added: “She deserves it so much. She’s had so much upheaval in her life. I just really, really want her to have that forever family that will just love her and will do anything for her.”