So too is psychic ferret Kenny’s reputation for predicting the future.

The Three Lions got off to a great start in the World Cup last Monday after they won 6-2 against Iran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Friday’s match against the USA proved slightly disappointing after a goalless draw.

Kenny is known for his psychic abilities.

Gareth Southgate’s side will qualify from Group B if they avoid a four-goal thrashing and Iran and America draw.

Will England emerge victorious?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny, who is always the first to predict when it is meal time at Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall, seems to think so.

He too is in need of a result after wrongly forecasting defeats against Iran and America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny's latest prediction spells good news for England fans./Photo: Frank Reid

As with the previous matches, ten-month-old Kenny was once again presented with three bowls of food, each labelled with ‘win’, ‘lose’ or ‘draw’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After briefly sniffing the ‘draw’ bowl, he jumped through the one marked with ‘lose’ and headed straight for the ‘win’ bowl, eating from it first.

Will he get it right this time? Let’s hope so.

Advertisement Hide Ad