Qatar 2022: Hartlepool psychic ferret Kenny predicts outcome of England's World Cup clash with Wales
England’s footballing status is on the line as they seek to qualify for the knock-out stages of the World Cup by avoiding a humiliating defeat against Wales.
So too is psychic ferret Kenny’s reputation for predicting the future.
The Three Lions got off to a great start in the World Cup last Monday after they won 6-2 against Iran.
But Friday’s match against the USA proved slightly disappointing after a goalless draw.
Gareth Southgate’s side will qualify from Group B if they avoid a four-goal thrashing and Iran and America draw.
Will England emerge victorious?
Kenny, who is always the first to predict when it is meal time at Tweddle Farm, in Blackhall, seems to think so.
He too is in need of a result after wrongly forecasting defeats against Iran and America.
As with the previous matches, ten-month-old Kenny was once again presented with three bowls of food, each labelled with ‘win’, ‘lose’ or ‘draw’.
After briefly sniffing the ‘draw’ bowl, he jumped through the one marked with ‘lose’ and headed straight for the ‘win’ bowl, eating from it first.
Will he get it right this time? Let’s hope so.
The match kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday.