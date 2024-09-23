Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision.

Cleveland Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw a quad bike in the area to contact them.

The collision took place at around 3pm on Sunday, September 22, on a farm track near Greatham.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service was also called and said in a statement: “We had a paramedic and doctor respond on a critical care car and they arrived on scene at 3.22pm.

Police are seeking footage of a red or black quad bike on the A689 at Greatham from around 3pm on September 22.

“Our team worked alongside the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to assess and treat the patients and they were taken to hospital by a NEAS road crew, accompanied by our team.”

NEAS said: “We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic, a clinical team leader, a duty officer, and requested the support of our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) who attended by road. Two patients were transported to the James Cook University Hospital for further treatment."

Cleveland Police described the injuries as “serious”, adding: “To assist officers with their inquiries we are appealing for anyone who has got dashcam footage from the A689/Greatham area from this afternoon or anyone who saw a red or black quad in the area to contact Cleveland Police on 101 and quote SE24182985.”

