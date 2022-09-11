The proclamation of King Charles III will be read by the High Sheriff for County Durham in Durham Market Place at 1pm on Sunday.

It will then be read again in communities across the county later that day.

The ceremony follows the national proclamation of His Majesty King Charles III, which took place on Saturday (September 10) at St James’s Palace in London.

King Charles III delivered his first address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace on Friday, September 9. Picture: PA.

Flags at council offices have been raised to full mast, in line with national protocol, and will return to half-mast at 3.30pm on Sunday following the local proclamation.

People wishing to attend can use the Park and Ride service, which will be operating from Belmont to the city centre from 10am to 4pm.

Claypath and the Peninsula will be closed to all traffic from 11.30am to 2.30pm.