Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III returns to London as nation grieves for loss of Queen
The United Kingdom is in a period of national mourning following the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age 96.
The announcement of her passing was made by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm on Thursday, September 8. She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with some of her closest family by her side.
Her Majesty the Queen ruled for longer than any monarch in British history, dedicating her lifetime to serving the UK and Commonwealth.
It was announced on Friday, September 9 by Buckingham Palace that a period of royal mourning will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.
Most Popular
-
1
Great North Run: Organisers confirm famous half marathon WILL go ahead on Sunday in wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death
-
2
Hartlepool United fan cleared of trying to provoke violence during heated League Two Bradford City match
-
3
Burglar warned by Teesside judge he is facing 'lengthy' jail term for spate of Hartlepool burglaries
-
4
Hartlepool school's appeal to community after vandal attack
-
5
BENEFITS EXPERT: Watch out for a text or letter about PIP renewal changes
In the North East, the iconic Great North Run half marathon has been confirmed as going ahead this Sunday (September 11). The 13.1-mile route runs between Newcastle and South Shields, raising thousands for charity.
Other events due to take place throughout the Great Run weekend have been postponed, as have Premier League and EFL fixtures across the coming days.
BBC One has also suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death and is airing rolling news coverage on Friday.
A lifetime of service and the legacy left behind
Queen Elizabeth’s accession to the throne came in February 1952, following the death of her father (King George VI), with her coronation at Westminster Abbey taking place in June 1953.
In June 2022, an extended celebration was held in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as the nation paid tribute to the dignity, dedication and duty of the Monarch.
The nation has united in mourning as countless tributes are paid to Queen Elizabeth II, with people and organisations alike recognising her unwavering determination to serve her people.
Her son Charles, whose new title has been confirmed as King Charles III, will now serve as monarch – our first King in more than 70 years.
After returning to London with the Queen Consort (Camilla, formerly the Duchess of Cornwall), he is expected to address the nation for the first time on Friday.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10am on Saturday (September 10) in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace.
You can read tributes following the Queen’s passing and updates on what happens next below.
Queen Elizabeth II: Period of national mourning following Queen’s death at 96
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 15:22
Key Events
- A period of national mourning is underway following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96; she was Britain's longest-serving monarch.
- King Charles III (formerly the Prince of Wales) and his Queen Consort (Camilla, previously Duchess of Cornwall) have returned to London ahead of His Majesty being proclaimed King on September 10.
- Some sporting events over the weekend have been cancelled as a mark of respect. Sunday's Great North Run will take place as planned.
- Tributes continue to pour in from across the globe in recognition of the Queen's lifetime of service and dedication. She ruled for more than 70 years.
Queen Elizabeth II: Thank you, Ma’am, for your lifetime of service to us all.
Countless tributes are being paid to the duty and dedication to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.
Her accession to the throne came when she was just 25 - and for more than 70 years since, she has given her everything to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
We are now in a period of national mourning, with more details to become clear and many updates to follow in the coming days. We will keep you informed of the key information as it becomes available.
To Our Queen and the Royal Family; our thoughts are with you at this time of sadness. Her son Charles - now to be King Charles III - is our new monarch.
Update on the rugby
The Rugby Football Union confirmed that games in England can go ahead this weekend.
“The overwhelming opinions shared so far within the game are that teams and supporters want to come together to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to be united in our grief as we express sorrow at her passing,” the RFU said.
“Rugby clubs are a source of strength and support during times of uncertainty, and we hope that by enabling games and other rugby activity to go ahead this weekend, with families and friends congregating, it will help us all to unite at this time of national mourning.
“We strongly encourage all those playing sport this weekend to respectfully pay tribute to the Queen by holding a minute’s silence ahead of all fixtures.”
Bishop of Durham suggests vaccine could be named after Queen
The Bishop of Durham, the Rt Rev Paul Butler, suggested a new malaria vaccine could be named after Queen Elizabeth II and a UK financial contribution could see it distributed throughout the Commonwealth in her memory.
He was speaking in the House of Lords as they met to pay tribute to the Queen, and was referencing a vaccine created by Oxford researchers which showed promising results in a recent study.
He said: “Her commitment to welfare makes me almost note that yesterday morning there was the wonderful news of the success of the malaria vaccine.
“Given Her Majesty’s love of the Commonwealth and the scourge that malaria remains, might we consider that one memorial could be that this be known as the Elizabeth Malaria Vaccine, and that a significant sum be committed by us as a nation to its distribution through the Commonwealth nations that need it in memory of her.”
Shouts of “God save the King" as King Charles arrives at Buckingham Palace
Cheers rang out at Buckingham Palace as the King and Queen arrived, along with shouts of “God save the King”.
Many people held their phones aloft to try to catch a glimpse of them as they greeted members of the crowd and look at the tributes left for the Queen as the sun shone.
Colin Hennessy, 52, said: “It’s great to see the King.
“You can see he’s very emotional but he was very grateful to everybody here.
“He thanked as many people as he could as he walked by.”
Savannah Marshall vs Claressa Shields fight postponed
The women’s world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields has been postponed.
The British Boxing Board of Control said in a statement: “(The Board has) decided that all tournaments this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
“We join as a nation in mourning and pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, honouring her dedication to our country during her long reign and the legacy she leaves behind.”
Promoters Boxxer said the contest is set to be re-scheduled for October 15, also at the O2 in London.
Government statement on Prime Minister’s energy support plans
Downing Street has assured it does not believe the mourning period for the Queen’s death will have any impact on Liz Truss’s new policy to prevent average energy bills soaring past £2,500.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Friday that the two-year energy price guarantee for Britain will be ready for households from October 1, as scheduled.
What’s happening with the cricket?
Cricket will resume on Saturday, including the men’s Test between England and South Africa and the women’s T20 between England and India, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.
Update from Northern on rail strikes
Northern Trains has confirmed that a normal timetable will operate on all days next week - week commencing, Monday, September 12 - following the cancellation of suspended strike action.
The RMT and ASLEF trade unions that they have suspended planned strike action on September 15 and September 17.
Other tributes from across South Tyneside.
Public buildings and spaces across South Tyneside have been paying tribute to the Queen as the country enters a period of public mourning. Visit our website here for more pictures taken across the borough on Friday.
Books of condolence opened across South Tyneside - here’s where you can leave a message
People are being invited to pay their respects after books of condolence have been opened in South Tyneside, allowing people to leave a message of tribute following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
If you’re looking to visit a book of condolence near you, you can get more information here.