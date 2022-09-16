Queen's funeral: World's final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II in state funeral at Westminster Abbey
Mourners across the United Kingdom and beyond joined together in a show of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II as her state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey.
Queen Elizabeth II ruled over the UK and Commonwealth for more than 70 years, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee earlier in 2022. She was Britain's longest-serving monarch, ascending the throne in 1952 and remaining dedicated to her duty until her death on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.
Tributes were paid to her lifetime of service at the state funeral on Monday, September 19 with some of the world's most prestigious leaders and politicians joining the Royal Family in paying their respects.
And the nation fell quiet as a two-minute silence was held to mark the end of the funeral service, followed by a burst of applause and emotion as the national anthem, now God Save the King, rang out across the Abbey and elsewhere.
Mourners lined the streets in London and surrounded Windsor Castle in an incredible show of respect for the Queen and all she represented to so many.
Her final resting place is the King George VI memorial chapel, in Windsor, alongside her late husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He died in April 2021, at the age of 99.
With well-wishers from across the globe present in London to play a part in the landmark occasion, we brought you coverage from our reporter Georgina Cutler in the capital as well as the picture from across the North East with the rest of our team.
See our coverage from Queen Elizabeth II’s final journey below
A final farewell and tribute
Mourners and well-wishers in London were truly part of history on Monday, September 19 as Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey.
It was an emotional and poignant occasion, paying tribute to her lifetime of service and the dedication she showed to the UK, Commonwealth and her people over more than seven decades.
Gatherings took place across the United Kingdom as communities came together to watch the service and pay their own tributes to the late Queen.
Thousands of people lined the route between the capital city and Windsor, as her late Majesty arrived in her final resting place.
You can see how the historical day’s proceedings unfolded below.
Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 - 2022. Thank you, Ma’am.
What are the timings for Monday’s state funeral?
The United Kingdom has been in a period of national mourning since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8.
She was 96 - and had ruled for more than seven decades.
On Monday, September 19 the late monarch will take her final journey through London ahead of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III - previously the Prince of Wales - declared the day as a bank holiday, to allow the public to pay their respects.
Messages of condolence
King Charles III and the Royal Family have been inundated with messages of condolence and support since the Queen’s sad passing.
Thank you, Ma’am
The Queen’s death prompted an outpouring of grief across the UK and beyond, as well-wishers descended on London to play a part in the period of national mourning.
People queued for hours to pay their final respects to Her Majesty as she lay in state at Westminster Hall for more than four days, and lined the streets as her coffin made the journey across London.
She will cross the city for the final time on Monday, for the funeral service at Westminster Abbey.
What can we expect from the Queen’s funeral service?
The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony on Monday, said the scale of the service was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey – the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.
Some 2,000 people will flock to the abbey on Monday, with presidents, prime ministers, kings and queens among 500 dignitaries travelling across the world to be there, as millions watch the events unfold on television.
The Dean added: “Part of this is about remembering her significance, her place in history, her place in the nation and Commonwealth.”
Our reporter in London
Our reporter Georgina Cutler is in London for the state funeral service, while other members of our team will be out across the region as North East communities come together in mourning for the Queen.
This was the scene at Green Park on Sunday afternoon, as Georgina took a closer look at some of the heartfelt tributes left in the late monarch’s honour.
Respect to the Commander-in-Thief
The Armed Forces and the Royal Family have also had a close relationship. Armed Forces personnel and veterans will on Monday pay tribute to the Queen as their Commander-in-Thief for the last time, as she is laid to rest.
A reminder on Monday closures
Many companies and places across the UK will shut their doors to allow workers time to mourn and show respects to the late Queen on Monday.
The day of her state funeral is a bank holiday in the UK, with a number of adjustments made to retail, public transport and more.
An outpouring of love and grief
Our reporter Georgina also visited Hyde Park on Sunday as well-wishers continued to pay tribute to the Queen.
People have visited England’s capital city from across the world to show their respect to Queen Elizabeth II and her lifetime of dedication.
Ready to pay their respects
The scene near the Houses of Parliament on Monday morning as mourners prepare to attend the Queen’s funeral, which begins at 11am.