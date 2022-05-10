Birmingham is to host the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay this year, with a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth during the build up to the Commonwealth Games.

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles over a total of 29 days, ahead of the opening ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on July 28.

Between 40 and 130 Batonbearers will carry the Baton each day, and it will tour the North East of England on July 14 and July 15.

Kadeena Cox receiving the Baton from The Queen at the Queen's Baton Relay launch.

On Thursday, July 14, the Baton will travel through Saltburn-by-the-Sea, Redcar, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Durham, Seaham, and Sunderland.

And on Friday, July 15, the Baton will then visit South Shields, Whitley Bay, Blyth, Alnwick, Gateshead, and Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Highlights across the two days will see the Baton travel by speedboat in Stockton on Tees, visit skateboarders in Whitley Bay, be abseiled from a wind turbine in the Port of Blyth, as well as visiting the Angel of the North.

Queen’s Baton Relay batonbearer Tom Richardson, 12, from County Durham.

County Durham’s leg of the journey will start at the top of Claypath, in Durham City, before heading into the Market Place and then visiting Palace Green, at Durham Cathedral.

The Baton will then be carried back on to South Bailey and across Prebends Bridge over the River Wear, from Durham Amateur Rowing Club to Durham Racecourse.

Following this, the convoy will travel to Seaham, with the procession starting at North Terrace and heading past the Tommy statue, before ending at Vane Tempest Car Park.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “It is fantastic news that the Queen’s Baton Relay is set to visit County Durham this summer and I’m sure many people will turn out to see the Batonbearers travel through our communities.

The Royal Baton will be in the North from July 14 to July 15.

“It promises to be a brilliant summer celebrating 70 years of Her Majesty being on the throne with the many events we have taking place in the county, and the arrival of the baton relay will only add to that.”

One of the Batonbearers this year will be 12-year-old Tom Richardson, of Durham City after creating a Book Buddies scheme during coronavirus lockdown, which saw him collect 5,000 book donations from people before distributing to local schools.

Durham School pupil Tom, who also helps coach tennis to young children and the blind, said: “It’s such an honour to be chosen as a Batonbearer. I couldn’t believe it when my mum told me the news but I’m more excited than anything else.”

The entire England journey will cover 180 cities, towns and villages over 29 days.

It is hoped that members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and “embrace the arrival of the Baton”, taking the opportunity to experience “the buzz” of Birmingham 2022 in their community.