Quiz events for people with dyspraxia, dylexia and autism to take place in Hartlepool
Quiz events for people with special needs including dyspraxia, dylexia and autism are to take place in Hartlepool
Dyspraxia Support Group Teesside is a regular meet-up group for dyspraxic adults and parents and dyspraxic children.
The sessions offered for people with dyspraxia offer helpful advice and support, as well as the chance to make new friends who share similar experiences, with workshops, activities, day trips and invited guest speakers.
On August 2, the group is holding a quiz from 6pm to 8pm, with meals available at £5 per person, aimed at the adult dyspraxia support group
On August 9 there is a Disney-themed quiz event aimed at parents and children from 5pm to 7pm.
The events take place on Durham Street, Hartlepool. Organisers say the events are to raise awareness and the reduce social isolation the group faces.
Anyone interested in joining can contact Pritthijit Datta on 07804 368585 or browse through the website www.dyspraxiasupport.org for further information