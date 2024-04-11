Radio Hartlepool boss and ambulance charity volunteer invited to Buckingham Palace royal garden party
Jason, who has run Radio Hartlepool for a number of years, is “absolutely made up” after accepting the invitation to be a guest at a royal garden party in early May.
It is in recognition of his work with the community-based radio station and also with Hartlepool Ambulance Charity, which he started in 2016.
Royalist Jason will travel to London to attend the event with wife Louise.
It is not known which members of the Royal Family will be present on the day.
Jason said: “When Louise and I received the email we were absolutely made up.
"It’s like a bit of a dream really for both of us, it’s the sort of thing that you only hear of others being invited to, and I think I speak for Louise when I say we are both royalists and very supportive of the Royal Family and traditions and hope to meet some of the working royals and hopefully the King and Queen, William and Kate.
“We have both got smiles like you wouldn’t believe.”
Last year, Jason and Louise were invited to a reception at 10 Downing Street, the home of the Prime Minister, after Jason was nominated as a local “media champion” by Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.
Hartlepool Ambulance Charity trains members of the community in first aid and its volunteers provide first aid cover at events and around the town on weekends.
