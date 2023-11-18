News you can trust since 1877
Railings and wall demolished after 'serious collision' sparks closure of Hartlepool's A689 in both directions

A major road was closed for hours after a car reportedly crashed into a wall and railings.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT
Motorists faced diversions in both directions after the A689 was shut near the Travellers Rest pub, in Hartlepool, at around 10.15pm on Friday, November 17.

A car is believed to have crashed into a wall and railings on the southbound carriageway heading out of town, near Wyverne Court, leading to the closure of the road between its junctions with Brierton Lane and Rossmere Way.

The A689 has now reopened although debris can be seen by the side of the dual carriageway.

The damaged wall next to the A689, near Wyverne Court, Hartlepool, following Friday night's "serious collision". Picture by Frank Reid.The damaged wall next to the A689, near Wyverne Court, Hartlepool, following Friday night's "serious collision". Picture by Frank Reid.
The damaged wall next to the A689, near Wyverne Court, Hartlepool, following Friday night's "serious collision". Picture by Frank Reid.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said on Saturday morning: "We were called to a road traffic collision last night, 17 November, near the A689 in Hartlepool at 22:20. We dispatched two ambulance crews, a clinical team leader and the medicar."

Cleveland Police, who initially described the incident as “a serious collision”, have been contacted for more information.

