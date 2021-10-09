After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the popular event and major fundraiser is back at the Borough Hall on the Headland on Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9.

Organisers say advance ticket sales have exceed expectations as they look to make it the biggest and best festival yet with 46 real ales to sample.

1. Cheers Ale fans enjoy Hartlepool Beer Festival 2021 at the Borough Hall Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Meet the team The crew behind the bar Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Bottoms up l-r Ian Caine, Ken Hill and Chris Palmer Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Raising a toast l-r Stepehn Williams, Jonathan Smith, Lee Dougherty and Robert Haselton Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales