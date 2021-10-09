Composite

Raising a glass to the return of Hartlepool Beer Festival

Hartlepool Beer Festival is back and better than ever.

By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 7:08 pm

After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the popular event and major fundraiser is back at the Borough Hall on the Headland on Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9.

Organisers say advance ticket sales have exceed expectations as they look to make it the biggest and best festival yet with 46 real ales to sample.

1. Cheers

Ale fans enjoy Hartlepool Beer Festival 2021 at the Borough Hall

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Meet the team

The crew behind the bar

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Bottoms up

l-r Ian Caine, Ken Hill and Chris Palmer

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Raising a toast

l-r Stepehn Williams, Jonathan Smith, Lee Dougherty and Robert Haselton

Photo: Kevin Brady

