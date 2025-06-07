This four-bed detached Hartlepool home can be found in the town's prestigious West Park area.This four-bed detached Hartlepool home can be found in the town's prestigious West Park area.
This four-bed detached Hartlepool home can be found in the town's prestigious West Park area.

‘Rarely available' Hartlepool home hits the market for just under £500,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
This detached family home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a cosy summerhouse.

This three-storey house in Carisbrooke Road can be found in the Hartlepool’s prestigious West Park area and is currently on the market for £499,950.

This semi-detached home in Hartlepool's much sought after has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and is on the market for £499,950.

1. Carisbrooke Road, Hartlepool

This semi-detached home in Hartlepool's much sought after has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and is on the market for £499,950. Photo: Rightmove

This impressive hall features an original ornate staircase to the first floor and an under-the-stairs storage cupboard.

2. Hall

This impressive hall features an original ornate staircase to the first floor and an under-the-stairs storage cupboard. Photo: Rightmove

This lounge has a large bay window to the front and a beautiful fireplace with a coal-effect fire.

3. Lounge

This lounge has a large bay window to the front and a beautiful fireplace with a coal-effect fire. Photo: Rightmove

This kitchen is large and modern in style featuring a double oven, integrated dishwasher, two integrated fridges and freezers and a breakfast bar.

4. Kitchen

This kitchen is large and modern in style featuring a double oven, integrated dishwasher, two integrated fridges and freezers and a breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove

