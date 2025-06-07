‘Rarely available' Hartlepool home hits the market for just under £500,000

This three-storey house in Carisbrooke Road can be found in the Hartlepool’s prestigious West Park area and is currently on the market for £499,950.
1. Carisbrooke Road, Hartlepool
This semi-detached home in Hartlepool's much sought after has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and is on the market for £499,950. Photo: Rightmove
2. Hall
This impressive hall features an original ornate staircase to the first floor and an under-the-stairs storage cupboard. Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge
This lounge has a large bay window to the front and a beautiful fireplace with a coal-effect fire. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This kitchen is large and modern in style featuring a double oven, integrated dishwasher, two integrated fridges and freezers and a breakfast bar. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.