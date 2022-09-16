Read six-year-old Hartlepool schoolboy's poem in memory of the Queen

Henri Wood, a pupil at the town’s Throston Primary School, decided to use words to express his emotions after the monarch's death at the age of 96 on September 8.

Carly Bradley, Henri’s mum, said: “I certainly couldn’t have written anything like that at six years old.”

Henri’s 14-line poem covers topics including the King, the Queen’s Jubilee and her beloved corgi dogs.

Henri Wood, 6, with the poem he wrote about Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in Throston Primary School, next to their book of condolences.

Henri wrote: “I hope the corgis will be looked after, I bet they will miss her smile and laughter.

"I hope they still get treats and walks and they don’t feel too sad, I would let them live with me but it would make my mam mad.”

Carly described her son as being an animal-lover and distraught at the thought of the Corgis being left without care and attention.

She said: “When he saw the corgis get off the plane, he was heartbroken.”

Six-year-old Henri Wood's poem titled, The Queen, in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Throston Primary School encourages its pupils to express themselves in their own way and has made a book of condolences filled with artwork made by the children, which parents and carers can now also add to.

The school lowered its flag, applauded the Queen for 96 seconds and is holding a remembrance assembly on Friday for staff and students to commemorate the Queen.

Headteacher Mark Atkinson said: “As a school we have focused on her achievements/contributions to inspire our pupils, and remember her fondly.

"The school celebrated the Platinum Jubilee and studied the Queen in detail, this made her passing more upsetting as children knew a lot about her.

"She was like a grandma to all our children.”

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, Throston Primary School and neighbouring Springwell School teamed up to host events to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

Carly, whose eight-year-old daughter, Emmie Wood, goes to Springwell, said: “It was lovely for the children to integrate. Henri doesn’t get to spend time with his sister in that setting.”

Carly showed the teachers at Henri’s school his poem, where it received a lot of praise.

She said: “Even through the hard times, kids somehow always know how to make you smile.”

The Duke of York and his ex-wife will look after the Queen’s corgis following her death.

A spokeswoman for Andrew said he and Sarah, Duchess of York, will take on Muick and Sandy.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her reign and was known for her love of the breed.

Henri’s poem can be read below:

The Queen

I’m very sad the Queen has died,

She was so lovely, sweet and kind.

I’m only six but I learned a lot about the Queen,

She was really kind and never mean.

I enjoyed the Jubilee, it was really great,

My favourite part was Paddington and the sandwiches they ate!

I hope the corgis will be looked after,

I bet they will miss her smile and laughter.

I hope they still get treats and walks and they don’t feel too sad,

I would let them live with me but it would make my mam mad.

I hope her family will be okay,

But they will get to see her again some day.

Goodbye to Queen Elizabeth and hello King,