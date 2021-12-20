Reality TV star Kelly Waite donates more than 300 presents to children and homeless in the Hartlepool area

Kelly has been donating Christmas presents since 2016.

Over the course of December, Kelly Waite has donated more than 150 presents to children and women in need in Hartlepool and the surrounding areas, as well as more than 200 gifts and food hampers to the homeless.

Kelly, who appeared on Channel 4’s Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners, has said she has been donating at Christmas time every single year since 2016 and buys everything herself.

She has stuck with the tradition during the pandemic and says the past couple of years have made it even more important to reach out in the community and help.

Kelly has donated over 200 gifts and food hampers to the homeless this December.

"I think it’s so important, because since last year we all know what it’s like to struggle and need a bit of help,” said Kelly, 41.

She continued: “I think people understand, living in the past two years, how important to help your local community and everyone who is struggling.

"Every little bit does help. I feel good to just give somebody a present, who wouldn’t be getting any other presents at Christmas.

"The reaction I get from the homeless people brings me to tears, because that could be the only present that they get to open at Christmas time.”

Kelly, who is from Trimdon, is also helping throughout the year, with donations to food banks and the elderly, as well as being an ambassador for Bullies Out.

She has continued helping, despite undergoing thyroid surgery earlier this year over suspected cancer.

Kelly, who also lives with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and has filmed two films exploring mental health, said: “It has been a hard year, but it’s just made me think about other people even more, because no matter how hard it is, there’s always somebody who’s going through something harder.

"You appreciate things more when you go through stuff like that.”

She added: “Just to wish everybody a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and just to look out for people in your community, because we are going through hard times again.

"Just keep in mind anybody who might be struggling.”

