Bovis House, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, has helped provide employment for up to 50 people under the guidance of The Big League Community Interest Company (CIC).

Now the The Big League, which previously rented the town centre property, has purchased the premises.

This will allow it to improve the building and “to continue to provide an affordable space for business growth in Hartlepool”.

Ian Cawley, founder of the Big League CIC, stands outside Bovis House, in Victoria Road.

Big League founder Ian Cawley said: "Our aim for this purchase is to improve access to services and facilities for our local community, ensuring that we maintain the facilities we have developed here for small independent businesses within our town.”

He added: “It also gives us a chance to apply for longer term funding to improve the building and we are also trying to make it more energy efficient as well.”

Bovis House is currently home to 28 different businesses, ranging from an accountancy firm to a bespoke clothing manufacturer, with just one unit currently empty.

The Big League itself launched in 2014 in a bid to reduce poverty and create job opportunities across Hartlepool and the Tees Valley.

Ian Crawley outside Bovis House. Picture by FRANK REID

Its own projects include the Poolie Time Exchange, which provides employment skills and food parcels, and the Poolie Time Emporium, which provides furniture to families in crisis.

Local Access Redcar Cleveland Hartlepool (LARCH) supported the Big League CIC by providing development funds alongside social investment from partner Key Fund.

LARCH manager Neta Kaur-Brown said: “We are extremely proud to be working with The Big League CIC. A shining example of a mission led social enterprise, providing valuable support and services needed by people and organisations in its communities.

Bovis House.

"With this focus, they have understood the need to secure Bovis House to continue to provide an affordable space for business growth in Hartlepool.

“This secures stability for the many social enterprises within it whilst also delivering charitable services from Poolie Time Exchange.”