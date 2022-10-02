Protestors formed a human chain before and create a ‘wave’ to send their peaceful message that enough is enough.

The event, organised by the ‘Reclaim Our Sea’ group, took place on beaches across the country, but was particularly personal for those in Hartlepool after the impact of crabs and other wildlife being washed ashore.

Paula Wilkinson, who organised the Hartlepool protest, is calling on the Government to do more to protect beaches and rivers by introducing tougher legislation.

She said: “Today we’ve got a group of people who have come here to speak up for our sea’s and we’re here to say we need to protect our environment, we need to have stronger legislation, we need to be looking at heavy industry that are dumping chemicals into our sea’s and we need to be looking at water companies that are putting raw sewage into the oceans.

“Today we just wanted people here to say we need to protect our oceans and environment and make people more aware of what is going on, particularly in Teesside at the moment.

Reclaim Our Sea is calling on the Government to introduce effective environmental laws which are rigorously policed, and demanding legislation which puts natural habitats and human health over profit.

In the North East, they are calling for a halt to dredging within the river Tees until a cause of the ongoing marine die off is established and further investigation commenced by independent scientists.

Dredging is the clearing of riverbeds by removing mud, weeds and rubbish and last took place in the River Tees in September 2021.

Sally Bunce, Seal Rescuer and co-founder of Reclaim our Sea, said: "The seal pups born in the river Tees this summer have struggled with contagious disease and an inability to gain weight and thrive, resulting in most dying on beaches or requiring euthanasia.