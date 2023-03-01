Record summer sparked huge rise in fire calls
Record summer temperatures sparked a huge rise in fire call outs in the Hartylepool area, according to new figures.
Government figures show Cleveland Fire Brigade was called to 2,159 fires in July, August and September as the country saw the joint-hottest summer on record.
This was over twice the number for the same period in 2021, when emergency crews were called to 1,068 fires.
Of last summers’s calls, 273 were to 'primary fires' – in a non-derelict building, vehicles or outdoor structures – a 26% increase on 2021.
There were also 1,887 secondary fires – outdoor fires, not involving people or property – up from 851 in 2021.
Across England, July to September saw 68,278 fire calls – more than in any other three-month period for over a decade.
The figures sparked a warning that more extreme weather linked to climate change will mean more fire risks.
Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said: "The Government has turned a blind eye to the obvious. Climate emergency means record breaking heatwaves, rising temperatures and an increase in dangerous fires.
"More fires mean more pressure on our fire service which has been cut to the bone over the last decade. It needs to be properly funded and resourced for the years to come."
A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, including from wildfires, and, overall, fire and rescue authorities received around £2.5 billion in 2022-23.”