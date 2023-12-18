News you can trust since 1877
Redcar Sword Dancers getting ready to entertain Hartlepool village with traditional Boxing Day performance

A 56-year long Boxing Day tradition will take place in Greatham again this year.
By Mark Payne
Published 18th Dec 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 16:52 GMT
The Greatham Sword Dance has been performed in the village by Redcar Sword Dancers, in their distinctive red tunics, every Christmas since 1967.

Villagers and visitors will once again gather to watch the dance outside the gates of the Hospital of God, in Front Street, on Tuesday, December 26, at noon.

It will be the 57th annual performance by Redcar Sword Dancers, who were originally formed with the express purpose of reviving the tradition that had last been performed by a village schoolboy team in 1953 for the late Queen’s Coronation.

Redcar Sword Dancers will perform the traditional Greatham dance on Boxing Day.Redcar Sword Dancers will perform the traditional Greatham dance on Boxing Day.
Redcar Sword Dancers will perform the traditional Greatham dance on Boxing Day.

The dance itself is an ancient tradition dating back to at least the early part of the 19th Century.

It tells the story of a clown who loses his head but is revived by a travelling “quack” doctor.

The performance lasts around 20 minutes and people are invited to join the dancers before and afterwards in the Bull and Dog.

