A 56-year long Boxing Day tradition will take place in Greatham again this year.

The Greatham Sword Dance has been performed in the village by Redcar Sword Dancers, in their distinctive red tunics, every Christmas since 1967.

Villagers and visitors will once again gather to watch the dance outside the gates of the Hospital of God, in Front Street, on Tuesday, December 26, at noon.

It will be the 57th annual performance by Redcar Sword Dancers, who were originally formed with the express purpose of reviving the tradition that had last been performed by a village schoolboy team in 1953 for the late Queen’s Coronation.

Redcar Sword Dancers will perform the traditional Greatham dance on Boxing Day.

The dance itself is an ancient tradition dating back to at least the early part of the 19th Century.

It tells the story of a clown who loses his head but is revived by a travelling “quack” doctor.