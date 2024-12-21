Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Christmas tradition returns to Greatham on Boxing Day with an annual display of sword dancing.

Redcar Sword Dancers will perform outside the gates of the Hospital of God in the centre of the village at noon on Thursday, December 26, whatever the weather.

It will be their 58th performance of the ancient tradition dating back to at least the early part of the 19th Century.

The Redcar Sword Dancers were formed in 1967 with the express purpose of reviving the tradition that had last been performed by a village schoolboy team in 1953 for the Coronation celebrations.

Redcar Sword Dancers will perform the traditional Greatham dance on Boxing Day.

It consists of a short play with music and verse about a clown who loses his head but is revived by a passing “quack” doctor.

People are invited to join the team at the Hope and Anchor pub for a pre-dance drink or afterwards for the usual session of seasonal and other songs.