Redcar Sword Dancers invite community to join them for festive tradition in Hartlepool village

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Dec 2024, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Christmas tradition returns to Greatham on Boxing Day with an annual display of sword dancing.

Redcar Sword Dancers will perform outside the gates of the Hospital of God in the centre of the village at noon on Thursday, December 26, whatever the weather.

It will be their 58th performance of the ancient tradition dating back to at least the early part of the 19th Century.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Redcar Sword Dancers were formed in 1967 with the express purpose of reviving the tradition that had last been performed by a village schoolboy team in 1953 for the Coronation celebrations.

Redcar Sword Dancers will perform the traditional Greatham dance on Boxing Day.Redcar Sword Dancers will perform the traditional Greatham dance on Boxing Day.
Redcar Sword Dancers will perform the traditional Greatham dance on Boxing Day.

It consists of a short play with music and verse about a clown who loses his head but is revived by a passing “quack” doctor.

People are invited to join the team at the Hope and Anchor pub for a pre-dance drink or afterwards for the usual session of seasonal and other songs.

Related topics:HartlepoolHospitalCoronation

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice