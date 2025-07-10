Reform UK win second Hartlepool Borough Council by-election seat in months
Ed Doyle clinched the Throston seat in Thursday's poll by a margin of 120 votes to become his party’s second current borough councillor.
He received 595 votes with Labour’s Mark Hanson finishing second on 475 votes.
Green Party candidate Tom Casey was third with 62 votes while Margaret Lyall, representing the Local Conservatives, was fourth with 59 votes and Liberal Democrat Connor Stallard last with 32 votes.
Councillor Doyle’s win follows party colleague Cllr Amanda Napper’s victory in a separate Throston by-election in May.
July 10’s poll followed the resignation of independent councillor Steve Wallace, formerly the agent of ex-town Labour MP Peter Mandelson, after he decided to “hand the baton on to a younger generation”.
The turn out was 20.44 per cent of eligible voters.
Labour still control the council with 24 of the 36 seats.
