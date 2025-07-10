Reform UK win second Hartlepool Borough Council by-election seat in months

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Jul 2025, 23:42 BST
Reform UK have won their second council by-election in Hartlepool in two months.

Ed Doyle clinched the Throston seat in Thursday's poll by a margin of 120 votes to become his party’s second current borough councillor.

He received 595 votes with Labour’s Mark Hanson finishing second on 475 votes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Green Party candidate Tom Casey was third with 62 votes while Margaret Lyall, representing the Local Conservatives, was fourth with 59 votes and Liberal Democrat Connor Stallard last with 32 votes.

Reform Uk have won their second Hartlepool Borough Council by-election within months.placeholder image
Reform Uk have won their second Hartlepool Borough Council by-election within months.

Councillor Doyle’s win follows party colleague Cllr Amanda Napper’s victory in a separate Throston by-election in May.

July 10’s poll followed the resignation of independent councillor Steve Wallace, formerly the agent of ex-town Labour MP Peter Mandelson, after he decided to “hand the baton on to a younger generation”.

The turn out was 20.44 per cent of eligible voters.

Labour still control the council with 24 of the 36 seats.

Related topics:Reform UKHartlepool Borough CouncilHartlepoolLabourPeter MandelsonGreen Party

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice