Registration opens for Alice House Hospice’s annual Moonlight Walk
Hartlepool’s hospice has announced that people can join in its annual moonlight charity walk.
Registration is now open for Alice House Hospice’s annual Moonlight Walk, which will take place from The National Museum of the Royal Navy on Saturday, September 14 from 8pm.
The hospice’s staff are inviting people to sign up for its 13th annual Moonlight Walk for a night of music, laughs, memories, and fundraising.
The walk is open to walkers of all ages and abilities, it really doesn’t matter why you decide to take part in the Moonlight Walk – it could be in memory of a loved one, to get fit or simply to enjoy a great night out with friends.
Janice Forbes, community fundraiser said: “We are looking forward to seeing lots of familiar faces as well as some new supporters experiencing this great event for the first time. This is one of our most well-known and established events and there is always a fantastic atmosphere. We’d love to see walkers in fancy dress but this is a fun extra and isn’t a must.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“This year we’ve got prizes for both the individual and team that raises the most sponsorship for our fantastic charity.”
Janice explained how to get all of the Moonlight Walkers in the mood there will be a pre-walk disco by Walter Barton of Deck One.
Registration costs just £10 (without a souvenir T-Shirt) and £15 (with a souvenir T-Shirt).
Visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/MoonlightWalk to book your place or contact Janice on 01429 855536.