'Remarkable people' named as Community Champions

Cllr Bob Cook

Boxing coach Keith Wharrier, Sunday lunch volunteer Ryan Carter, clean up volunteers Albert and Glynis Williams and after-school group worker Jennie Houseby have all been crowned as Community Champions in Billingham.

Mr Wharrier volunteers at Billingham Boxing Academy and also in the club’s Thornaby gym.

Mr Carter is the longest serving Sunday Lunch Volunteer for Billingham Town Council and Mr and Mrs Williams are long-term members of the Billingham Tidy Up group and devote a lot of time and energy to litter picking and making their community look clean and tidy.

Jennie Houseby works part time in Billingham Family Hub café and volunteers in their “Biscuit Ninjas” after school group and parenting programme.

They are among 34 people who have been recognised as Community Champions – and presented with a sustainable hamper filled with locally sourced goods.

Cllr Bob Cook, leader of Stockton Borough Council, said: “We’re really lucky to have so many people across our borough who contribute so much. “They are people who have gone above and beyond to help others, make their local area a nicer place or provide support to people in need.”

He added: “I’d like to thank these remarkable people and also praise all those who get involved and volunteer week in, week out.