Remembrance Day in Hartlepool: Timings and parade information for the 2019 Remembrance Service

Two services have been organised by Hartlepool Borough Council on Sunday, November 10, with one to be held in Victory Square in the town centre and the other at the Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

This year's Remembrance around the country will remember the sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from the UK and the Commonwealth and pay tribute to the special contribution of families and of the emergency services.

It will also remember the innocent civilians who have lost their lives in conflict and in acts of terrorism.

The 2018 Remembrance Sunday service at the Victory Square War Memorial in Hartlepool.

The Mayor, Councillor Brenda Loynes, said: “We owe a tremendous debt to generations of our local service men and women and to our emergency services for the sacrifices they have made and the bravery and dedication they have shown.

“These Remembrance Sunday services are an opportunity for the people of Hartlepool to show their gratitude and also to remember the innocent civilians who have lost their lives due to conflict and terrorism.”

Councillor Cartwright added: “The Remembrance Sunday services are the most important, proud and poignant events in the Armed Forces calendar for current service men and women, veterans and their families.

“I hope as many residents as possible will come along to show their support, remembering the lives given and the sacrifices made over the years by all those who defend and protect us and also commemorating the many innocent civilians who have lost their lives because of conflict and acts of terrorism.”

Here is everything you need to know before you go.

Where and when are the events being held?

A service will take place at Victory Square in the town centre and another service will take place at Headland War Memorial in Redheugh Gardens.

Both will start at 11am.

Before each service there will be a parade starting at 10.45am.

What do the events involve and who is taking part?

Victory Square service: It will be conducted by the Civic Chaplain the Reverend Norman Shave of Stranton Church and will be attended by the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Councillor Brenda Loynes, the Deputy Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council Councillor Mike Young, the Council’s Armed Forces Champion Councillor Lee Cartwright, the Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Sir Ronald Norman and the High Sheriff of the County of Durham Peter Haswell Candler.

Following the service, there will be a march past and a salute of the cenotaph.

There will be added poignancy this year with the presence of a large knitted poppy memorial in Victory Square, created in honour of the fallen.

The Headland service: It will be conducted by the Reverend Verity Brown of St Hilda’s Church and will be attended by the Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council Councillor Shane Moore and the Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Alistair Arkley.

Following the service the parade will perform a march past and salute the memorial.

Where can the public see the parades?

Victory Square service: A parade will leave the Market Square (to the rear of York Road) at 10.45am.

The Headland service: A parade led by the Boys Brigade Band will leave Church Walk at 10.45am and proceed to the Headland War Memorial via Prissick Street and Cliff Terrace.