Remembrance Sunday in Hartlepool: What time will services take place and where?
Hartlepool Borough Council will host the services at Victory Square in the town centre, Headland War Memorial, in Redheugh Gardens, and Seaton Carew War Memorial, on The Green, on Sunday, November 11.
The Victory Square and Headland War Memorial services will begin at 11am while the service at Seaton Carew War Memorial will start at 12.30pm.
The Victory Square service will be conducted by Canon Paul Douthwaite.
Among those attending will be Councillor Carole Thompson, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Brenda Harrison, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and Denise
McGuckin, the managing director of Hartlepool Borough Council.
A parade will leave the Market Square to the rear of York Road at 10.45am.
Following the service, there will be a march past and salute of the Victory Square war memorial.
Prior to the parade, at 10.40am, there will be a ride past by the Eights and Aces Motorcycle Club.
Road closures will be in place from 10am.
The Headland service will be conducted by the Reverend Andrew Craig and will be attended by Councillor Melanie Morley, Deputy Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, and Deputy Lieutenant of County Durham Alistair Arkley.
A parade will leave Church Walk at 10.45am with road closures in place from 10am.
The Seaton Carew service will be conducted by the Reverend Philip Bullock and it will be attended by Hartlepool Ceremonial Mayor Councillor Carole Thompson and Mr Brash.
Road closures will be in effect from 12.15pm.
There will be opportunities for members of the public to lay wreaths at all three services.