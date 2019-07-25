Renewed police appeal to trace 'extremely vulnerable' Hartlepool woman
Police have made a renewed appeal to trace a missing woman described as “extremely vulnerable”.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 09:36
Joanne Leighton, 48, from Hartlepool, was last seen in town on Tuesday and has not been in contact with her family since around 10pm the same evening when she sent a text message.
She is described as “extremely vulnerable” and of medium build, around 4 ft 10in tall, with short brown/ grey hair and possibly wearing a mustard coloured coat.
Contact Cleveland Police with information on 101, quoting 125748.