Renewed police appeal to trace 'extremely vulnerable' Hartlepool woman

Police have made a renewed appeal to trace a missing woman described as “extremely vulnerable”.

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 09:36
Missing Joanne Leighton.

Joanne Leighton, 48, from Hartlepool, was last seen in town on Tuesday and has not been in contact with her family since around 10pm the same evening when she sent a text message.

She is described as “extremely vulnerable” and of medium build, around 4 ft 10in tall, with short brown/ grey hair and possibly wearing a mustard coloured coat.

Contact Cleveland Police with information on 101, quoting 125748.