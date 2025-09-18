A repeat offender told the court “the only way is up” as he apologised for smashing a friend’s window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Keenan, 38, was visiting the friend on Lealholm Road, in Hartlepool, in March when he “became aggressive” and threw a tissue holder at her window, causing £403.66 worth of damage.

Keenan, of Parkside Crescent, in Seaham, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Moore, defending Keenan, who lived in Hartlepool until recently, said: “He was in a bad place at the time. He has since moved out of the area and has now taken himself down the straight and narrow.”

Marc Keenan, 38, was visiting a friend on Lealholm Road, in Hartlepool, in March when he “became aggressive” and threw a tissue holder at her window.

Speaking to the court, Keenan said: “The only way is up now.

"I have got my own place and I have got it done all nice and smart.”

Keenan, who has 61 previous convictions, was ordered to pay £403.66 in compensation to Thirteen Housing who own the building.