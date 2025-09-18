Repeat Hartlepool offender Marc Keenan ‘on the straight and narrow' after smashing friend’s window

By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Sep 2025, 00:00 BST
A repeat offender told the court “the only way is up” as he apologised for smashing a friend’s window.

Marc Keenan, 38, was visiting the friend on Lealholm Road, in Hartlepool, in March when he “became aggressive” and threw a tissue holder at her window, causing £403.66 worth of damage.

Most Popular

Keenan, of Parkside Crescent, in Seaham, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hannah Moore, defending Keenan, who lived in Hartlepool until recently, said: “He was in a bad place at the time. He has since moved out of the area and has now taken himself down the straight and narrow.”

Marc Keenan, 38, was visiting a friend on Lealholm Road, in Hartlepool, in March when he “became aggressive” and threw a tissue holder at her window.placeholder image
Marc Keenan, 38, was visiting a friend on Lealholm Road, in Hartlepool, in March when he “became aggressive” and threw a tissue holder at her window.

Speaking to the court, Keenan said: “The only way is up now.

"I have got my own place and I have got it done all nice and smart.”

Keenan, who has 61 previous convictions, was ordered to pay £403.66 in compensation to Thirteen Housing who own the building.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice