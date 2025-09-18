Repeat Hartlepool offender Marc Keenan ‘on the straight and narrow' after smashing friend’s window
Marc Keenan, 38, was visiting the friend on Lealholm Road, in Hartlepool, in March when he “became aggressive” and threw a tissue holder at her window, causing £403.66 worth of damage.
Keenan, of Parkside Crescent, in Seaham, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 17.
Hannah Moore, defending Keenan, who lived in Hartlepool until recently, said: “He was in a bad place at the time. He has since moved out of the area and has now taken himself down the straight and narrow.”
Speaking to the court, Keenan said: “The only way is up now.
"I have got my own place and I have got it done all nice and smart.”
Keenan, who has 61 previous convictions, was ordered to pay £403.66 in compensation to Thirteen Housing who own the building.