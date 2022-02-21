Report criticises power firms’ response to Storm Arwen

An example of the damage Storm Arwen caused in the North East.

The interim findings in relation to a review by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy have been published and the electricity firms covering the North East have also been criticised for the wait times that some customers had to contact their operator and their process for compensation.

The devastating consequences of the late November storm included thousands of people being without power, heat and water for days. Properties were also damaged and trees felled.

The report said that in total, nearly 6,500 faults were recorded by the network operators, predominately to overhead line circuits.

Criticisms of the power companies in the report include the following: “Storm Arwen brought unacceptably long power cuts to some households, especially those in rural areas.

“Strategies to reduce the length of time a small number of customers remain off supply for following severe and widespread power disruption need to be enhanced.

“Wait times for some customers to contact their network operator were unacceptably high, suggesting that more needs to be done to manage customer communications effectively during severe events.

“Some customers were not aware of their compensation entitlement and method of claiming. Network operators should review their communications strategies to ensure this information is pro-actively provided in a timely manner during disruption events.”

However, the report noted the firms’ efforts to help vulnerable people, including the provision of hot meals to those without power.