Twenty-two businesses are taking part in this year’s event from Monday, January 27 until Sunday, February 2.
Each business will be offering a range of deals at prices of £5, £10, £15 or £20.
Businesses must be contacted separately for bookings to be made.
1. Sheesh Mahal, Navigation Point
Sheesh Mahal is offering a starter, main and rice for just £10. Photo: Frank Reid
2. The Place in the Park, Ward Jackson Park
The Place in the Park is offering a £5, £10 and £15 offer. £5 gets you a scone and hot drink, £10 gets you a bowl of soup and a sandwich and £15 gets you an afternoon tea. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dhamaka, Navigation Point
Dhamaka is offering a starter, main, rice or chips and naan for just £15. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Santonion, Navigation Point
Santonio has a range of offers on from £5 to £20 deals. You can get any cake and a hot drink for £5, or if you're after something a bit more substantial, any pizza, side and dessert for £15. Photo: Frank Reid
