Restaurant Week is here: 25 venues taking part in Hartlepool Restaurant Week this January

By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Jan 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 12:53 BST
Hartlepool Restaurant Week is here, with more than 20 pubs, restaurants and cafes taking part.

Twenty-two businesses are taking part in this year’s event from Monday, January 27 until Sunday, February 2.

Each business will be offering a range of deals at prices of £5, £10, £15 or £20.

Visit https://www.explorehartlepool.com/hartlepool-restaurant-week/ for more information.

Businesses must be contacted separately for bookings to be made.

Sheesh Mahal is offering a starter, main and rice for just £10.

1. Sheesh Mahal, Navigation Point

Sheesh Mahal is offering a starter, main and rice for just £10. Photo: Frank Reid

The Place in the Park is offering a £5, £10 and £15 offer. £5 gets you a scone and hot drink, £10 gets you a bowl of soup and a sandwich and £15 gets you an afternoon tea.

2. The Place in the Park, Ward Jackson Park

The Place in the Park is offering a £5, £10 and £15 offer. £5 gets you a scone and hot drink, £10 gets you a bowl of soup and a sandwich and £15 gets you an afternoon tea. Photo: Frank Reid

Dhamaka is offering a starter, main, rice or chips and naan for just £15.

3. Dhamaka, Navigation Point

Dhamaka is offering a starter, main, rice or chips and naan for just £15. Photo: Frank Reid

Santonio has a range of offers on from £5 to £20 deals. You can get any cake and a hot drink for £5, or if you're after something a bit more substantial, any pizza, side and dessert for £15.

4. Santonion, Navigation Point

Santonio has a range of offers on from £5 to £20 deals. You can get any cake and a hot drink for £5, or if you're after something a bit more substantial, any pizza, side and dessert for £15. Photo: Frank Reid

