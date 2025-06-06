Retired Peterlee nurse praises ‘revolutionary’ heart surgery at Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A retired nurse became one of the first patients in the region to undergo a “revolutionary heart procedure”.

Valerie Wells, from Peterlee, had a tricuspid transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) at The James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, to treat a “leaky” valve in her heart.

She said: “Leading up to Christmas, I was wrapping presents with family and I was thinking, ‘this is the last time I’m going to be doing this’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I could barely walk three or four steps without having to stop to get my breath back.”

Retired Peterlee nurse Valerie Wells was one of just two patients to undergo a a “revolutionary heart procedure” at The James Cook University Hospital. Valerie is pictured alongside cardiology consultant Dr Paul Williams.Retired Peterlee nurse Valerie Wells was one of just two patients to undergo a a “revolutionary heart procedure” at The James Cook University Hospital. Valerie is pictured alongside cardiology consultant Dr Paul Williams.
Retired Peterlee nurse Valerie Wells was one of just two patients to undergo a a “revolutionary heart procedure” at The James Cook University Hospital. Valerie is pictured alongside cardiology consultant Dr Paul Williams.

Valerie was discharged the day after her procedure and is already feeling the positive effects.

She said: “Before having this new procedure, I didn’t have a life. That’s how I felt. I don’t think that way now, That’s the difference it’s made to me.”

Cardiology consultant Dr Paul Williams said: “TEER represents a major step forward in the treatment of tricuspid valve disease for patients who would otherwise face very limited options.”

Related topics:PeterleeMiddlesbroughPaul Williams

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice