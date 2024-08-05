REVIEW: What I thought of Kynren - An Epic Tale of England as annual series of summer shows returns

One of County Durham’s most popular events has returned and is offering audiences an unforgettable experience and never before seen pre-show entertainment.

Kynren – An Epic Tale of England has returned to Bishop Auckland this summer and has already begun to transport audiences through 2,000 years of English history.

From an 8,000 people seated area that provides panoramic views across the giant outdoor stage, this family-friendly experience begins with a boy called Arthur who accidentally kicks a football through a window of a hunting lodge at Auckland Castle.

Transported back in time, audiences follow Arthur as he embarks on a fascinating voyage through time – from the Romans and Norman Conquest to the Second World War and Queen’s Coronation.

Performed by 1,000 volunteers on a seven and a half acre outdoor stage in Bishop Auckland, Kynren brings audiences magnificent sets, mass choreography, combat, stunts, horsemanship, pyrotechnics and amazing special effects.

For the first time in Kynren history, audiences are invited to wander through an authentic recreation of a traditional ninth century Viking village.

Visitors can watch the past come to life and interact with the villagers as warriors prepare for a raid and can also meet the animals and watch sparks fly in the forge as the blacksmiths produce real chainmail.

Anna Warnecke, Kynren’s CEO said: “Kynren is entering its ninth year and we are incredibly pleased to offer our visitors an immersive treat for 2024.

"Their adventure begins as soon as they step foot into the beautiful setting, even before taking their seat to watch legends come to life.

“The scale and complexity of the production – from the spectacle of the costumes and the sets to the jaw-dropping stunts throughout all 29 scenes – never ceases to amaze me.

"We can’t wait to open the doors once more.”

The 90-minute performances start at sunset and end in starlight, taking place every Saturday night until September 14.

Tickets start at £26 for adults and £16 for under 18s.

Children aged three and under are free when sat on an adult’s knee.

For more information and to book tickets, see https://www.11arches.com/kynren.